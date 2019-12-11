UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICT Admin To Assist Locals For Building Their Own Kitchen Gardens

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 04:14 PM

The Islamabad capital territory (ICT) administration has decided to provide technical assistance to the locals for setting up their own kitchen gardens on open spaces available at their homes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :The Islamabad capital territory (ICT) administration has decided to provide technical assistance to the locals for setting up their own kitchen gardens on open spaces available at their homes.

The initiative was aimed at promoting capital residents to grow their own vegetables at houses that would eventually save their money besides improving their health, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat told APP on Wednesday.

The ICT staff would convert roofs or ground having size minimum 10x10 square feet into a little farm on nominal charges whereby the house owners would be able to grow their own vegetables, he added.

After setting up the garden, he said, the administration teams would look after it for the period of three month and after that owners can manage it on their own or allow the administration staff to carried out look after responsibility.

The residents could start this practice as a small business, he said, adding, the input of Rs 25,000 can yield a profit of Rs 100,000 in just four month.

Through urban forestry the environment of the city would also be improved besides reducing the effects of global warming and increase green cover, the DC noted.

Anyone willing to contribute in the project would also be welcomed, he concluded.

More Stories From Pakistan

