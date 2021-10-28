UrduPoint.com

ICT Admin To Distribute Rs 22mln Among Livestock Farmers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 07:13 PM

ICT admin to distribute Rs 22mln among livestock farmers

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration will distribute an amount of Rs 22 million among the livestock farmers to enhance beef production in the capital city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration will distribute an amount of Rs 22 million among the livestock farmers to enhance beef production in the capital city.

As many as 850 livestock farmers would receive Cheque for registering over 8500 calves with the ICT Livestock & Dairy Development Department, under the PM initiative projects namely, 'Save the Calf' and ' Calf Feedlot Fattening'.

Director Agriculture, Waqar Ahmed told APP that the initiative was aimed at increasing quality beef and mutton production in the country, besides capacity building of livestock farmers on calf rearing and feedlot business to reduce the mortality in baby calves.

The other objective of the project, he said was to strengthen backyard poultry to address protein deficiency and malnutrition throughout the country which also reflects the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Business Agriculture Million

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai witnesses launch of sustainability ..

Expo 2020 Dubai witnesses launch of sustainability-focused photography competiti ..

38 seconds ago
 Wasa says efforts on to complete water supply, sew ..

Wasa says efforts on to complete water supply, sewerage projects speedily

3 minutes ago
 China rubbishes India's concerns over new border l ..

China rubbishes India's concerns over new border land law

3 minutes ago
 WMS complaint integrated system permanently monito ..

WMS complaint integrated system permanently monitor:Syed Tahir Shahbaz

6 minutes ago
 China Says Joint Naval Drills With Russia Not Aime ..

China Says Joint Naval Drills With Russia Not Aimed at Any Third Country

6 minutes ago
 German Man Convicted of Passing Parliament Floor P ..

German Man Convicted of Passing Parliament Floor Plans to Russia - Reports

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.