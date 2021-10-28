ICT admin to distribute Rs 22mln among livestock farmers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration will distribute an amount of Rs 22 million among the livestock farmers to enhance beef production in the capital city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration will distribute an amount of Rs 22 million among the livestock farmers to enhance beef production in the capital city.

As many as 850 livestock farmers would receive Cheque for registering over 8500 calves with the ICT Livestock & Dairy Development Department, under the PM initiative projects namely, 'Save the Calf' and ' Calf Feedlot Fattening'.

Director Agriculture, Waqar Ahmed told APP that the initiative was aimed at increasing quality beef and mutton production in the country, besides capacity building of livestock farmers on calf rearing and feedlot business to reduce the mortality in baby calves.

The other objective of the project, he said was to strengthen backyard poultry to address protein deficiency and malnutrition throughout the country which also reflects the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.