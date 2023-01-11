ICT admin to hold "Capital Book Fair" from January 14

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Irfan Nawaz Memon on Wednesday said that ICT administration in collaboration with other partners, would organize three day 'Capital Book Fair' from 14 to 16 January to encourage book reading among young generation.

The book fair, being arranged in collaboration with Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and Department of libraries, would offer a variety of books on discounted price at Art and Craft Village Islamabad, said a press release issued by the ICT.

The DC said that there was no better teacher than a book. "In the age of digital era, the ICT administration would encourage young writers, poets and intellectuals to adopt book reading", he added.

He said that the objectives behind this book fair was to revive book reading habit among the public, preserve literary cultural heritage and bring back the culture of books in the society.

Talking to APP, spokesperson of ICT administration Abdullah Tabassum said that the book festival would offer number of books by eminent scholars, political issues, historical write-ups of prominent researchers and much more.

He further said that various books of political and social personalities, renowned publishers, poets, writers and eminent personalities would also be lunched during the book festival.

He informed that food stalls, kids play areas and complete entertainment program would also be part of the festival.