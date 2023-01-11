UrduPoint.com

ICT Admin To Hold "Capital Book Fair" From January 14

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2023 | 08:21 PM

ICT admin to hold "Capital Book Fair" from January 14

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Irfan Nawaz Memon on Wednesday said that ICT administration in collaboration with other partners, would organize three day 'Capital Book Fair' from 14 to 16 January to encourage book reading among young generation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Irfan Nawaz Memon on Wednesday said that ICT administration in collaboration with other partners, would organize three day 'Capital Book Fair' from 14 to 16 January to encourage book reading among young generation.

The book fair, being arranged in collaboration with Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and Department of libraries, would offer a variety of books on discounted price at Art and Craft Village Islamabad, said a press release issued by the ICT.

The DC said that there was no better teacher than a book. "In the age of digital era, the ICT administration would encourage young writers, poets and intellectuals to adopt book reading", he added.

He said that the objectives behind this book fair was to revive book reading habit among the public, preserve literary cultural heritage and bring back the culture of books in the society.

Talking to APP, spokesperson of ICT administration Abdullah Tabassum said that the book festival would offer number of books by eminent scholars, political issues, historical write-ups of prominent researchers and much more.

He further said that various books of political and social personalities, renowned publishers, poets, writers and eminent personalities would also be lunched during the book festival.

He informed that food stalls, kids play areas and complete entertainment program would also be part of the festival.

Related Topics

Islamabad Young Reading Price January From

Recent Stories

16 ex-football stars to compete in padel-tennis to ..

16 ex-football stars to compete in padel-tennis tournament in Sharjah

8 minutes ago
 German watchdog criticises Google over user data ..

German watchdog criticises Google over user data practices

1 minute ago
 Protected areas cannot be advertise for lease: Chi ..

Protected areas cannot be advertise for lease: Chief Justice Peshawar High Court ..

2 minutes ago
 Anti-coal protesters dig in as German police clear ..

Anti-coal protesters dig in as German police clear protest camp

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs M ..

Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu codoles deat ..

2 minutes ago
 IGP chairs meeting on police welfare, package for ..

IGP chairs meeting on police welfare, package for martyrs

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.