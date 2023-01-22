UrduPoint.com

ICT Admin To Hold Islamabad Health Championship 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2023 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Office of Chief Commissioner Islamabad has announced "Islamabad Health Championship 2023" which will commence on February 5.

According to the details, participants would register themselves in six categories including Girls kids Health Camp, Girls Health school Camp, Girls Health College Camp, Boys Kid Health Camp, Boys Health School Camp, and Boys Health College Camp. From each category one camp will be selected as a winner and would receive awards and certificates.

The criteria of the contest would be set by the Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority and Pakistan Medical Council.

All the students in the age group of 5 to 16 and enrolled in the schools of Islamabad would be eligible to participate in the contest.

Teams of public health experts would also visit schools and colleges to provide awareness sessions and health-related training to students and teachers.

The participants would be able to register themselves for free till January 31, 2023. The winners would be announced on the social media handlers of Islamabad Capital Territory Administration and Capital Development Authority.

