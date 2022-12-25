UrduPoint.com

ICT Admin To Indulge Youth In Mental, Physical Activities: DC

Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2022 | 07:40 PM

ICT admin to indulge youth in mental, physical activities: DC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Irfan Nawaz Memon on Sunday said that youngsters are our future assets, and the ICT administration is committed to arranging mental and physical activities for them.

Addressing the prize distribution ceremony of Quaid-e-Azam classic Chess Championship, held in connection with Quaid Day at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), the DC said the chess federation and associations are actively playing their role to promote the game.

He said that district administration had also organized chess and other indoor and outdoor games to bring forward talented athletes at the national level.

He further said that earlier colorful martial arts, football, boxing, and scrabble championships were also organized, which were participated by top athletes from the twin cities.

The DC distributed cash prizes, trophies, and medals among the winners.

Related Topics

Football Islamabad Chamber Sunday Commerce From Industry Top Boxing

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organis ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organises first meeting of Farmers’ ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Police Traffic campaigns benefit 10M people ..

Dubai Police Traffic campaigns benefit 10M people over last three years

3 hours ago
 SteelFab 2023 brings together 200 exhibitors from ..

SteelFab 2023 brings together 200 exhibitors from around world at Expo Sharjah

3 hours ago
 Shurooq’s destinations to ring New Year with col ..

Shurooq’s destinations to ring New Year with colourful lights

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centres deal with 81 bl ..

Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centres deal with 81 bln items of goods in 2022

5 hours ago
 RTA begins Phase I of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Corr ..

RTA begins Phase I of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Corridor Project

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.