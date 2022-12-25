ICT admin to indulge youth in mental, physical activities: DC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Irfan Nawaz Memon on Sunday said that youngsters are our future assets, and the ICT administration is committed to arranging mental and physical activities for them.

Addressing the prize distribution ceremony of Quaid-e-Azam classic Chess Championship, held in connection with Quaid Day at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), the DC said the chess federation and associations are actively playing their role to promote the game.

He said that district administration had also organized chess and other indoor and outdoor games to bring forward talented athletes at the national level.

He further said that earlier colorful martial arts, football, boxing, and scrabble championships were also organized, which were participated by top athletes from the twin cities.

The DC distributed cash prizes, trophies, and medals among the winners.