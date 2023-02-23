ICT admin to organize Rapid Chess Champion on Feb 25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration will hold open Rapid Chess Championship on February 25 (Saturday) at F-9 Park that will feature dazzling rounds of mind games.

Spokesperson of ICT Abdullah Tabbasum told on Thursday that the Championship would be organized by sports, Culture and Tourism department in collaboration with Islamabad Chess Association (ICA) and Chess Federation of Pakistan (CFP) at Bara Dari, Bolan Gate F-9 Park Islamabad.

He said that the reporting time for the event would be 9:30 am and the event would comprise of seven rounds and the Championship round would be played on Swiss Sytem format with 10+5 minutes time control.

Moreover, top seed players from twin cities will also join the championship where juniors and women will be given the opportunity to enhance their game, he added.

Tabbassum said, the Chess Championship aims to promote mental development and skills along with providing a platform to youngsters to nurture their cognitive abilities.

He said that playing chess also develops logical thinking, abstract reasoning and spatial intelligence among youngsters. Cash prizes, medals, trophies and certificates will be distributed among the winners, he said.