UrduPoint.com

ICT Admin To Set-up 12 Ramazan Bazaars

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2023 | 03:40 PM

ICT admin to set-up 12 Ramazan bazaars

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :District administration Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) is finalizing arrangements to set up 12 Ramazan bazaars for an uninterrupted supply of household items and edibles for the citizens at reasonable prices in the holy month of Ramazan.

While chairing a meeting, Deputy Commissioner ICT Irfan Nawaz Memon said that all-out efforts would be made to provide relief to the people during Ramazan.

He directed officials to ensure availability of all essential commodities on affordable rates during the holy month.

Memon said that fair-price shops would also be set up, administration would keep an eye to control adulteration, profiteering and back marketing of essential commodities, he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahryar Arif, officials of Municipal Administration Directorate (DMA), Assistant Commissioners and other stakeholders attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Islamabad All

Recent Stories

Finance Minister lauds goodwill, cooperation exten ..

Finance Minister lauds goodwill, cooperation extended by British Acting HC

7 minutes ago
 Khalifa International Award for Date Palm, Agricul ..

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm, Agricultural Innovation announces win ..

20 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Economic Summit to take place on Februar ..

Abu Dhabi Economic Summit to take place on February 28

2 hours ago
 Peshawar Zalmi's Shakib Al Hasan leaves for US

Peshawar Zalmi's Shakib Al Hasan leaves for US

2 hours ago
 EDGE launches 11 new breakthrough autonomous, unma ..

EDGE launches 11 new breakthrough autonomous, unmanned solutions at IDEX 2023

2 hours ago
 IDEX, NAVDEX 2023 open in Abu Dhabi

IDEX, NAVDEX 2023 open in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.