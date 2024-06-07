ICT Admin To Set Up 24/7 Control Room For Cleanliness During Eid
Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Friday chaired a meeting to streamline the operation of cattle markets and maintain cleanliness across the city.
According to the details issued by the spokesman of the Chief Commissioner Office, Nouman Nazim the meeting reviewed preparation for Eid ul Azha in the Federal Capital and it was attended by representatives from various sectors, focused on managing the expected influx of livestock and ensuring that hygiene standards remain high during the festive period.
A 24/7 Control Room will be set up to handle any complaints and issues that arise. This service aims to provide immediate assistance and solutions to residents during the busy days of Eid.
Additionally, biodegradable bags will be distributed to help manage waste more effectively.
An awareness campaign will be launched to inform citizens about the importance of using designated facilities and following guidelines to keep the city clean. This campaign will emphasise community cooperation and the collective effort needed to maintain a safe and hygienic environment.
Chief Commissioner Randhawa stressed the importance of community participation in the meeting. He urged residents to take advantage of the facilities provided and to follow the guidelines to ensure that everyone can enjoy a clean and safe Eid ul Azha.
By implementing these measures, the city administration aimed to create a smoother, cleaner experience for all during the festivities, the spokesman added.
Recent Stories
CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China friendship: Attaullah Tarar
Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine
Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024
PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO
SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination
Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis
Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.
Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxembourg on June 22
Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibition opened
Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissioner
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Excise police foil drug smuggling bid58 seconds ago
-
Excise team nabs drug peddler1 minute ago
-
Commissioner for setting up 24/7 control room during Eid1 minute ago
-
Excise police foil drug smuggling bid1 minute ago
-
PPP asks KP CM to tender apology for derogatory remarks1 minute ago
-
NRKNA introduces comprehensive program to foster values-based education11 minutes ago
-
Encounter: accused wounded by firing of own accomplice11 minutes ago
-
Structural reforms vital for sustainable progress, says Dr Khaqan Najeeb11 minutes ago
-
Interesting 'Kitchen Competition' among food points held21 minutes ago
-
Nine drug peddlers, bootleggers netted with 4 kg charras, 40 liters liquor21 minutes ago
-
DIG held open court, resolves public complaints21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China sign 23 accords for cooperation in industry, energy, agriculture, other sectors21 minutes ago