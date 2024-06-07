Open Menu

ICT Admin To Set Up 24/7 Control Room For Cleanliness During Eid

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2024 | 03:50 PM

ICT admin to set up 24/7 control room for cleanliness during Eid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Friday chaired a meeting to streamline the operation of cattle markets and maintain cleanliness across the city.

According to the details issued by the spokesman of the Chief Commissioner Office, Nouman Nazim the meeting reviewed preparation for Eid ul Azha in the Federal Capital and it was attended by representatives from various sectors, focused on managing the expected influx of livestock and ensuring that hygiene standards remain high during the festive period.

A 24/7 Control Room will be set up to handle any complaints and issues that arise. This service aims to provide immediate assistance and solutions to residents during the busy days of Eid.

Additionally, biodegradable bags will be distributed to help manage waste more effectively.

An awareness campaign will be launched to inform citizens about the importance of using designated facilities and following guidelines to keep the city clean. This campaign will emphasise community cooperation and the collective effort needed to maintain a safe and hygienic environment.

Chief Commissioner Randhawa stressed the importance of community participation in the meeting. He urged residents to take advantage of the facilities provided and to follow the guidelines to ensure that everyone can enjoy a clean and safe Eid ul Azha.

By implementing these measures, the city administration aimed to create a smoother, cleaner experience for all during the festivities, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Muhammad Ali Market All From

Recent Stories

CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China frien ..

CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China friendship: Attaullah Tarar

40 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution fo ..

Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beg ..

Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024

7 hours ago
 PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUP ..

PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO

16 hours ago
SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law am ..

SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination

16 hours ago
 Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

16 hours ago
 Economic expert calls for national unity and econo ..

Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.

16 hours ago
 Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxem ..

Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxembourg on June 22

16 hours ago
 Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibitio ..

Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibition opened

16 hours ago
 Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissione ..

Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissioner

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan