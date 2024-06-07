ICT admin to set up 24/7 control room for cleanliness during Eid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Friday chaired a meeting to streamline the operation of cattle markets and maintain cleanliness across the city.

According to the details issued by the spokesman of the Chief Commissioner Office, Nouman Nazim the meeting reviewed preparation for Eid ul Azha in the Federal Capital and it was attended by representatives from various sectors, focused on managing the expected influx of livestock and ensuring that hygiene standards remain high during the festive period.

A 24/7 Control Room will be set up to handle any complaints and issues that arise. This service aims to provide immediate assistance and solutions to residents during the busy days of Eid.

Additionally, biodegradable bags will be distributed to help manage waste more effectively.

An awareness campaign will be launched to inform citizens about the importance of using designated facilities and following guidelines to keep the city clean. This campaign will emphasise community cooperation and the collective effort needed to maintain a safe and hygienic environment.

Chief Commissioner Randhawa stressed the importance of community participation in the meeting. He urged residents to take advantage of the facilities provided and to follow the guidelines to ensure that everyone can enjoy a clean and safe Eid ul Azha.

By implementing these measures, the city administration aimed to create a smoother, cleaner experience for all during the festivities, the spokesman added.