ICT admin to set up 6 Ramazan Bazaars to provide affordable edibles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration to set up six 'Sasta Ramazan Bazaars' to provide affordable edibles in the holy month at different venues in the city.

The weekly markets of G-6, H-9, I-9, G-11 including Bhara Kahu and Pakistan Town would also be converted into Ramazan Bazaars during the holy month, said a press release.

A magistrate would be deployed at each bazaar to maintain the administration and price, the bazaar would only offer fruits, vegetables and essential items at an affordable price during Ramazan.

The magistrate would also keep an eye to control adulteration, profiteering and black marketing of essential commodities.