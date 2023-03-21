UrduPoint.com

ICT Admin To Set Up 6 Ramazan Bazaars To Provide Affordable Edibles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2023 | 11:41 PM

ICT admin to set up 6 Ramazan Bazaars to provide affordable edibles

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration to set up six 'Sasta Ramazan Bazaars' to provide affordable edibles in the holy month at different venues in the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration to set up six 'Sasta Ramazan Bazaars' to provide affordable edibles in the holy month at different venues in the city.

The weekly markets of G-6, H-9, I-9, G-11 including Bhara Kahu and Pakistan Town would also be converted into Ramazan Bazaars during the holy month, said a press release.

A magistrate would be deployed at each bazaar to maintain the administration and price, the bazaar would only offer fruits, vegetables and essential items at an affordable price during Ramazan.

The magistrate would also keep an eye to control adulteration, profiteering and black marketing of essential commodities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Price Market

Recent Stories

Pentagon Says Not Aware of US Providing Depleted U ..

Pentagon Says Not Aware of US Providing Depleted Uranium Munitions to Ukraine

59 seconds ago
 Earthquake: No loss of life, property reported so ..

Earthquake: No loss of life, property reported so far: Minister for National Hea ..

1 minute ago
 Russia, China Concerned About Japan's Plans to Dum ..

Russia, China Concerned About Japan's Plans to Dump Water From Fukushima NPP - S ..

24 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to realize dream of educated, de ..

Govt taking steps to realize dream of educated, developed Balochistan: Governor ..

24 minutes ago
 Commissioner chair meeting to review arrangements ..

Commissioner chair meeting to review arrangements of Ramazan

24 minutes ago
 Humaid Al Nuaimi opens Raqib Mosque in Ajman

Humaid Al Nuaimi opens Raqib Mosque in Ajman

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.