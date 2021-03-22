UrduPoint.com
ICT Admin To Set Up Five 'Ramzan Sahulat Bazaars'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration will be setting up five 'Sahulat Bazaars' in urban and rural areas to provide essential food items to general public on controlled rates during the holy month of Ramzan.

The decision to this effect was taken during a meeting, chaired by ICT administration Director General Syeda Shafaq Hashmi, said a news release on Monday.

The meeting, which was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner General, all the Assistant Commissioners (ACs), Deputy Director Food, representative of market committee and others, held on the direction of Chief Commissioner, ICT Amer Ali Ahmed.

The 'Sahulat Bazaars' would be established in multiple areas including Rawat, Bhara Kahu, Tarnol, Tarlai and sector G-7 of Islamabad.

On the occasion, Sayeda Shafaq directed to all the ACs for ensuring strict implementation of the anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) at the facilities falling within their jurisdiction.

The market committee administrator was asked to ensure constant food supply in all bazaars.

It was also decided in the meeting that stalls of Utility Stores Corporation would also be set up in each bazaar.

The Chair also directed to the secretaries of respective Union Councils and concerned staff of Municipal Administration Directorate (DMA) to provide necessary support for the purpose.

