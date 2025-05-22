ICT admin to start door-to-door polio campaign from May 26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The district administration of Islamabad is preparing to launch a door-to-door polio vaccination campaign starting May 26 as part of a countrywide drive led by the National Emergency Operations Centre.

According to the spokesman of ICT administration here, over 460,000 children will be targeted during the five-day campaign, with additional days reserved to reach missed households.

He said that a special national immunization drive against polio will run across the country from May 26 to June 1. Islamabad’s 80 union councils will also take part in the campaign.

A total of 461,125 children under the age of five will be vaccinated in the Federal capital through door-to-door visits by polio teams. To ensure maximum coverage, two extra days will be observed as “catch-up” days, during which teams will revisit homes where children may have been missed.

Ahead of the campaign, an assessment meeting was held under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner (East) Mehreen Baloch.

Representatives from the World Health Organization and other departments attended the meeting to review the city's preparedness.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner directed officials to fully utilize all available resources to ensure the success of the vaccination campaign. She said the cooperation of residents would be key in eliminating the virus from the region.

During the session, the authorities also reviewed the training status of polio workers and discussed security arrangements for the campaign.

Mehreen Baloch urged all departments and communities to support the drive, saying collective efforts are necessary to protect children from polio.

The national immunization initiative aims to strengthen immunity among children and stop the transmission of the poliovirus in Pakistan, which remains one of the few countries where the disease still exists.