ICT Admin Urges Citizens To Report Rain-related Issues, Overcharging
Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 10:58 PM
The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has launched a public awareness campaign urging citizens to report issues such as waterlogging, poor drainage, or stagnant rainwater that could disrupt daily life in the capital
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has launched a public awareness campaign urging citizens to report issues such as waterlogging, poor drainage, or stagnant rainwater that could disrupt daily life in the capital.
A designated helpline number — 051-9108084 — is available round the clock for people to file complaints directly with the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, said the spokesman of ICT administration here on Monday.
In addition to infrastructure issues, the administration is also monitoring vendors who may take advantage of the weather to raise prices unfairly. Residents are encouraged to report instances where fruits, vegetables, or other essential items are being sold at inflated rates.
According to the notice, complaints regarding poor drainage systems or temporary blockages during rainfall will be addressed on a priority basis. The goal is to maintain smooth mobility in streets and public places. The administration emphasized that no delay will be tolerated when it comes to fixing these issues, and immediate field response will follow every valid complaint.
The ICT team has reminded citizens that the helpline can also be used to report vendors who exploit the situation by overcharging or selling substandard goods. This monitoring is part of a wider initiative to regulate market activities and ensure fair pricing during weather-related disruptions.
The notice, issued from the office of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, also includes contact information for lodging complaints through call or social media platforms. The administration has urged residents to cooperate by providing timely information, so quick action can be taken and inconvenience minimized.
Citizens are advised to keep a lookout for water pooling, traffic blockages, and vendors not following official price lists, and to report such issues without hesitation.
By activating the helpline and taking these steps, the district administration aims to provide responsive governance and protect public interest during the rainy season.
Recent Stories
DHO Lala Jaffer’s services lauded by Cvil Society
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq visits fo ..
Senator Siddiqui calls Modi’s speech ‘humiliating admission of defeat’
Ahsan directs ministries to prepare business plans for achieving $60 bln export ..
Noor Muqadam case: last chance for Zahir Jaffer’s appeal against death sentenc ..
Pakistan-U.S. trade volume reaches $7.3 bln: NA told
Trump says US intervention stopped nuclear war between India and Pakistan
Senator Rubina Khalid stresses urgency of launching new digital payment system i ..
Hearing in protest, vandalism cases against PTI founder adjouned till June 16
PTI leaders named in October protest case, charges likely in next hearing
ICT admin urges citizens to report rain-related issues, overcharging
Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal praises armed forces for delivering e ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DHO Lala Jaffer’s services lauded by Cvil Society2 seconds ago
-
Senator Siddiqui calls Modi’s speech ‘humiliating admission of defeat’4 minutes ago
-
Noor Muqadam case: last chance for Zahir Jaffer’s appeal against death sentence4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan-U.S. trade volume reaches $7.3 bln: NA told4 minutes ago
-
Senator Rubina Khalid stresses urgency of launching new digital payment system in seven districts9 minutes ago
-
Hearing in protest, vandalism cases against PTI founder adjouned till June 162 minutes ago
-
PTI leaders named in October protest case, charges likely in next hearing2 minutes ago
-
ICT admin urges citizens to report rain-related issues, overcharging2 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal praises armed forces for delivering effective response2 minutes ago
-
Lawyers hold solidarity march in support of armed forces10 minutes ago
-
FBR registers nearly 2.4 mln new taxpayers, NA informed10 minutes ago
-
Governor Balochistan Jafar Khan Mandokhel congratulates nation on Pakistan’s brilliant victory in ..10 minutes ago