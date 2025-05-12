ICT admin urges citizens to report rain-related issues, overcharging

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has launched a public awareness campaign urging citizens to report issues such as waterlogging, poor drainage, or stagnant rainwater that could disrupt daily life in the capital

A designated helpline number — 051-9108084 — is available round the clock for people to file complaints directly with the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, said the spokesman of ICT administration here on Monday.

In addition to infrastructure issues, the administration is also monitoring vendors who may take advantage of the weather to raise prices unfairly. Residents are encouraged to report instances where fruits, vegetables, or other essential items are being sold at inflated rates.

According to the notice, complaints regarding poor drainage systems or temporary blockages during rainfall will be addressed on a priority basis. The goal is to maintain smooth mobility in streets and public places. The administration emphasized that no delay will be tolerated when it comes to fixing these issues, and immediate field response will follow every valid complaint.

The ICT team has reminded citizens that the helpline can also be used to report vendors who exploit the situation by overcharging or selling substandard goods. This monitoring is part of a wider initiative to regulate market activities and ensure fair pricing during weather-related disruptions.

The notice, issued from the office of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, also includes contact information for lodging complaints through call or social media platforms. The administration has urged residents to cooperate by providing timely information, so quick action can be taken and inconvenience minimized.

Citizens are advised to keep a lookout for water pooling, traffic blockages, and vendors not following official price lists, and to report such issues without hesitation.

By activating the helpline and taking these steps, the district administration aims to provide responsive governance and protect public interest during the rainy season.