ICT Administration Announces `Eid Milad-un-Nabi Lighting Competition'

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has asked the city dwellers to participate in the `Eid Milad-un-Nabi Lighting Competition' being arranged as a part of ongoing celebrations of Ashra of Rehmatul lil Alameen (Peace be Upon Him).

As the nation is celebrating the Ashra of Rehmatul lil Alameen (Peace be Upon Him) in the month of Rabi-ul-Awal and the Muslims of Pakistan and all over the world are expressing their devotion and love in various ways to mark the day of arrival of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

The ICT Administration has announced the `Eid Milad-un-Nabi Lighting Competition' for the citizens.

The person who will decorate his or her home, office, building, mosque in the best way will be given an Umrah ticket by the government.

The best decoration will be decided by a committee formed by the management, said a message received here.

 The participants can WhatsApp the photo and video of mosque, house or office decoration on the mobile number 03335398359. The participants can add or upload images by visiting this link: http://icta.gov.pk/eid-milad-un-nabi/They can also participate in this Eid Milad-un-Nabi Lighting Competition through City Islamabad app.

