ICT administration bans indoor dining in all restaurants of capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :To control the spread of Coronavirus in the capital city the District Administration of Islamabad decided to ban indoor dining in the restaurants of Federal capital.

Notification regarding ban on indoor meals in restaurants and hotels has been issued, said Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat while talking to APP.

He said that indoor meals has been banned in Islamabad, restaurants and hotels will be allowed to serve food and takeaway in open areas.

All Assistant Commissioners and Sub-Divisional Magistrates are in the field to ensure implementation of orders, Hamza Shafqat said.

He said orders issued under the Epidemic Diseases Act to prevent further coronavirus outbreak.