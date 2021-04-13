ICT administration, clerics reach consensus on implementing Covid guidelines to avert spread of deadly virus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration and Ulema, religious scholars in a meeting on Tuesday reached consensus on strictly following the guideline in mosques during the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak to limit the spread of deadly coronavirus in the Federal capital.

In a meeting with additional deputy commissioner Islamabad Babar Sahib Din,Ulema vowed strictly adhering to Covid guidelines in mosques during Taraveeh and Friday congregations.Ulema will guide the people on taking precautionary measures to stop the spread of deadly virus.

During visit to mosques and Imambargahs, wearing mask, maintaining social distance is obligatory while handshake, hugging has been prohibited.

The SOPs (standard operating procedures) unanimously approved in the meeting stated that there would be no carpets or floor mats in mosques and Imambargahs and prayers would be offered on the bare floor.In case of rough floor, clean mat could be laid.

Those who want to bring prayer mats from home should be encouraged to do so, the meeting agreed.

Faithful would avoid mass gatherings in Islamabad mosques before and after the prayers.

In mosques and Imambargahs where there are courtyards, prayers should preferably be offered in the courtyard and not inside the hall.

Minors, elderly people aged above 50 and those suffering from cold, cough and flu should not join congregations.

It was agreed that Taraweeh prayers should be arranged within the precincts of the mosque and Imambargah, while prayers would be avoided on the road and footpaths.

The floors of mosques in the federal capital will be cleaned with chlorine to disinfect them.

Arrangements should be made in the mosque in such a way that there is a distance between the worshipers.Everyone must follow the instructions of social distancing by WHO and other health experts.

The management of each mosque and Imambargah should form a committee comprising responsible persons to guide and ensure implementation of precautionary measures. The committee should keep in touch and co-operate with district and provincial governments and police.

For prayers in mosques, people have been advised to perform ablution at home and wash hands with soap for 20 seconds.

It was agreed to observe Aitekaf at home instead of mosque.

Mass arrangements for Sehr, Iftar at mosques would be avoided.

The clerics told that the conditional permission was being granted to avert the further spread of the coronavirus in the country.