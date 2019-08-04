UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICT Administration Collects Rs 1.893 Bln Tax In July 2019

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 05:10 PM

ICT administration collects Rs 1.893 bln tax in July 2019

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has collected around Rs 1.893 billion tax in July 2019 showing almost 300 per cent increase as compared to the corresponding month of the last year.

"We have received three times more taxes (in July this year) as compared to the last year," Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amir Ahmed Ail, in a statement, said.

The ICT administration collected around Rs 1,120 million in its Federal Treasury Office (FTO) accounts, besides Rs 773 million on the behalf of Federal board of Revenue (FBR), he added.

The chief commissioner said some Rs 295 million were received in July 2017 and Rs 355 million in July 2018 in the FTO accounts.

On account of registration fees, he said the ICT administration collected around Rs 261.5 million in 2017, Rs 301.8 million in 2018 and Rs 283.7 million in 2019. Similarly, around Rs 29.1 million road tax was received in 2017, Rs 39.

2 million in 2018 and Rs 775 million in 2019.

Likewise, the administration gathered around Rs 3.72 million in 2017, Rs 7.2 million in 2018 and Rs 9.4 million on account of excise duty, he added.

The ICT administration, he said, collected education cess of Rs 6,514, Rs 3,250 and Rs 3,137, and hotel tax of Rs 40,270, Rs 72,383 and Rs 23.6 million in 2017, 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Similarly, the Tobacco Licence Fee of Rs 1,000 was received in 2017, Rs 18,000 in 2018, and Rs 36,000 in 2019 while Real state/M.V Dealer Licence Fee collection remained Rs 75,850, Rs 141,800, and 93,750 respectively during the three years.

The professional tax collected was around Rs one million in 2017, Rs 6.9 million in 2018 and Rs 28.2 million in 2019.

Meanwhile, the ICT administration received around Rs 261 million and Rs 313 million on account of income tax and advance tax in its 'FBR' accounts in July 2019.

Related Topics

Islamabad Education Hotel Road July FBR 2017 2018 2019 Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole US President on victims of Tex ..

42 minutes ago

AED1.1 billion to support education for children a ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Abdullah’s visit broadened cooperation: I ..

3 hours ago

President pardons 669 inmates ahead of Eid Al Adha

4 hours ago

Musanada subcontractor platform enhances tendering ..

5 hours ago

ADNOC Distribution net profit increases to AED1.17 ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.