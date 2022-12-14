UrduPoint.com

ICT Administration Conducts Crackdown Against Profiteers, Trespassers

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2022 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Wednesday in a crackdown against profiteers and trespassers, sealed two shops and confiscated six carts.

Assistant Commissioners visited different areas for ensuring strict adherence to the government-notified rate list of essential items in markets.The ICT administration team sealed two shops, arrested three violators and imposed a fine of Rs21,500 on overcharging.

Following the ban on the use of polythene bags in ICT, the administration confiscated 11 kg of polythene bags and directed the shopkeepers to adhere to the ban on polythene bags in the future.

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, encroachment operations were carried out at the vegetable market and three violators were held and shifted to the police station besides confiscating six stalls.

The ICT administration also sealed six illegal LPG filling stations and arrested one person.

