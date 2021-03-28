ICT administration de-sealed sub-sectors after detailed survey

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Office of the District Magistrate Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on Sunday de-sealed sub-sectors after detailed survey, contact tracing, ground surveillance and testing of suspected individuals.

According to notification, the residential areas of sub-sectors including G-6/2, G-10/4, F-11/1 were de- sealed on 5 pm today.

The administration also decided to de-seal I-8/4 and I-10/2. However, the de-sealed areas will be regulated by the prevailing orders regarding COVID-19 SOPs issued from time to time.

In case of any violation of SOPs, strict action will be taken against the delinquents under the relevant provisions of law. Moreover, the concerned Assistant Commissioners, ICT, ICT shall ensure compliance of all SOPs.