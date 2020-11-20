ICT administration de-seals five sectors after clearance of Covid-19 cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat has said that the District Administration has adopted best strategy for controlling corona virus spread in capital city.

He said the administration continues to de-seal the sealed areas after clearance of corona cases adding that orders were issued by the district administration to de-seal 5 more sectors including I-8/3 and I-8 areas after clearance.

The area of G9, G9/4 and G6 were also de-sealed and the notification has been issued in this regard.

He said SOPs regarding coronavirus must be implemented in de-sealed areas.