ICT administration decides to de-seal two sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Sunday announced de-sealing of two sub-sectors of the G-9 after imposing smart lock-down in the areas for five weeks to control the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) spread.

The administration has decided to de-seal the residential areas of the sub sectors G-9/2 and G-9/3 immediately, while the commercial areas will be de-sealed from Monday.

The notification issued by the ICT administration said that in exercise of powers conferred under Epidemic Diseases Act, 1958, and after detailed survey, contact tracing, ground surveillance and testing of suspected individuals, the residential areas of sector G-9/2 & G-9/3 are hereby de-sealed with immediate effect and the commercial areas will be de-sealed from Monday.

It further said that however, the de-sealed areas will be regulated by the prevailing orders of Section 144 issued vide No. 1(1) HC (G)-2020 dated 23.03.2020, amended time to time, and in case of any violation of SOPs, strict legal action will be taken against the delinquents under the relevant provisions of law.

Moreover, the Assistant Commissioner (Industrial Area), Islamabad will ensure compliance," said the notification.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Zaeem Zia in his social media message said that in Islamabad, with enhanced testing the positives are continuously getting lower.

According to the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) 189 positive cases were reported in the previous 24 hours with two more deaths.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Federal city have become 12,395 with 122 deaths overall. The number of recovered patients in the city has also improved and reached 6,532.

The DIG Operations Islamabad said that sectors G-9/2,3 are de-sealed immediately, while commercial areas will be de-sealed from Monday.

Earlier, as the number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases crossed the 10,000 mark, the ICT administration had decided to seal five more areas of the city in the next 36 hours.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hamza Shafqaat had said this in his social media message. The areas include G-6/1, G-6/2, G-10/4, G-7/2 and Ghouri Town.

The DC in his message had stated that "We are about to seal sectors G-6/2, G-6/1, G-10/4, G-7/2 and Ghouri Town in the next 36 hours.

There were more than 40 cases or area in the last few days. There were more than 25 deaths reported and residents were requested to please plan accordingly, he added Lockdown imposed in more sub-sectors of the federal capital has reduced the number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city, he said.

