ICT Administration destroys 1670 ltrs milk, imposes fine more than 2 mlns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has destroyed 1670 litres adulterated milk and registered four First Information Reports (FIRs) throughout the city in its ongoing anti-adulteration drive during last three months.

The city administration had also imposed a fine over Rs 24,04000 by conducting as many as 810 inspections to several outlets, besides sealing 13 bakeries and food outlets completely.

The Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat said that ICT teams comprising assistant commissioners (AC) and magistrates had carried out raids to check the food quality, hygiene, working environment and food safety standards by ensuring the implementation of Pure Food Regulations.

He said the raids were being carried out by ACs and magistrates randomly in their respective sub-divisions without any discrimination, adding that several crackdowns had been taken against the shopkeepers selling unhealthy and low quality milk and food items.

Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner said that ICT administration had imposed around Rs 10 million fines on profiteers and hoarders during the last year, setting an example for other federating units to curb profiteering across the country.

"It is first time in the history of Pakistan that such a huge amount of fine has been imposed on profiteers and hoarders in the Federal capital,he added.

Unlike past, strict measures were being taken to control artificial price-hike in the city, he said, adding that fine amount was only limited to Rs 1 million to Rs 3 million during previous years.

Hamza said the local administration had also embraced latest technologies to control inflation and ensure provision of relief to the masses by providing them food and vegetables at their doorstep on subsidized rates.