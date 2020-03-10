UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICT Administration Destroys 1670 Ltrs Milk, Imposes Fine More Than 2 Mlns

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 04:02 PM

ICT Administration destroys 1670 ltrs milk, imposes fine more than 2 mlns

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has destroyed 1670 litres adulterated milk and registered four First Information Reports (FIRs) throughout the city in its ongoing anti-adulteration drive during last three months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has destroyed 1670 litres adulterated milk and registered four First Information Reports (FIRs) throughout the city in its ongoing anti-adulteration drive during last three months.

The city administration had also imposed a fine over Rs 24,04000 by conducting as many as 810 inspections to several outlets, besides sealing 13 bakeries and food outlets completely.

The Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat said that ICT teams comprising assistant commissioners (AC) and magistrates had carried out raids to check the food quality, hygiene, working environment and food safety standards by ensuring the implementation of Pure Food Regulations.

He said the raids were being carried out by ACs and magistrates randomly in their respective sub-divisions without any discrimination, adding that several crackdowns had been taken against the shopkeepers selling unhealthy and low quality milk and food items.

Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner said that ICT administration had imposed around Rs 10 million fines on profiteers and hoarders during the last year, setting an example for other federating units to curb profiteering across the country.

"It is first time in the history of Pakistan that such a huge amount of fine has been imposed on profiteers and hoarders in the Federal capital,he added.

Unlike past, strict measures were being taken to control artificial price-hike in the city, he said, adding that fine amount was only limited to Rs 1 million to Rs 3 million during previous years.

Hamza said the local administration had also embraced latest technologies to control inflation and ensure provision of relief to the masses by providing them food and vegetables at their doorstep on subsidized rates.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Fine Million

Recent Stories

Qalandars will take on Zalmis today

5 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 10 bn into marke ..

7 minutes ago

CCRI to provide quality cotton seed at official pr ..

5 minutes ago

All Sudanese Security Agencies Took Part in Crackd ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Registers 3 Ceasefire Violations in Syria O ..

5 minutes ago

China develops robot for throat swab sampling

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.