ICT Administration Ensuring Implementation Of COVID-19 SOP

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 04:42 PM

ICT administration ensuring implementation of COVID-19 SOP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration staff along with health teams was ensuring the implementation of anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOP) at various public places and markets.

ICT administration urged the masses to strictly adhere to anti-cornavirus guidelines, adding that people's cooperation was crucial to combat the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

An official of ICT said that face mask was mandatory in the public places and markets aiming to control spread of virus.

He said that ICT administration teams also made surprise visits to various public places and commercial areas, adding that ICT administration staff along with health has adopted effective strategy to combat the disease.

He said the focus of the strategy was to control the disease on one hand and maintaining business activities of small and poor traders on the other.

The authority warned that second Covid-19 pandemic wave was more stronger than before thus adherence to precautionary measures was important for the citizen.

ICT administration also sealed many hotels and streets alongwith fining the citizens who were not following set SOP.

