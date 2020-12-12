UrduPoint.com
ICT Administration For Strict Implementation Of SOPs At Mosques, Imambargahs

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 04:38 PM

ICT administration for strict implementation of SOPs at mosques, Imambargahs

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has appealed the mosques and Imambargahs management to strictly observe anti-coronavirus guidelines during prayer timings to avoid the potential risk of the pandemic infection and community transmission at the area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has appealed the mosques and Imambargahs management to strictly observe anti-coronavirus guidelines during prayer timings to avoid the potential risk of the pandemic infection and community transmission at the area.

The ICT teams comprising assistant commissioners, magistrates were paying regular visits at the mosques and Imambargahs to ensure the implementation of anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs), additional deputy commissioner, Asif Raheem told APP.

He said, he himself was holding meetings with leading Ulema from all sects to apprise them about the Covid-19 SoPs in light of the directions of National Command Operation Center (NCOC).

The Ulemas were asked to highlight SOPs in their sermons and sensitized the public to isolate themselves and observe quarantine if anyone tested positive for COVID-19.

"Covid-19 is a serious issue and whole world is facing this pandemic. So, it was the responsibility of everyone who visit the mosque to demonstrate seriousness towards the situation and strictly adhere to the SOPs, " the ADC remarked.

Raheem said mosque administrations were asked to make proper arrangements to observe the SOPs, beside social distancing among the prayer participants.

He urged the philanthropists to cooperate for provision of masks and sanitizers into the mosques at their respective areas.

