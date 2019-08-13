ICT administration fully prepared to tackle any untoward situation in rains

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Following the Pakistan Meteorological Department's (PMD) prediction of countrywide rain-spell till Saturday, Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat Tuesday said the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration was fully prepared to tackle any flash-flood like situation during the ongoing rains in the city.

According to the PMD, scattered heavy to very heavy falls are expected in Hazara, Malakand, Mardan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir on Wednesday and Thursday.

The DC, in his audio message, said the city administration had created awareness among masses, especially living in low-lying areas and along banks and catchment areas of rivers Korang and Swan and dams, about taking precautionary measures to save precious lives and properties during any flash-flooding in the city.

The DC said the administration had already imposed section-144 under which there was a complete ban on taking bath, swimming and carrying out other activities in the Korang and Swan rivers, Rawal and Simly dams besides Nullahs till September 3.

He said revenue officers had been assigned to clear encroachments from the low-lying areas.

Hamza Shafqaat said the ICT administration was in constant contact with all concerned departments including Federal Flood Department, provincial bodies, PIMS and Polyclinic hospitals' administration, rescue and Pakistan Navy teams to tackle any flash-flood like situation.

He said Capital Development Authority had dredged all city Nullahs and other water channels to ensure smooth flow of rain water, adding an effective coordination system was in place with Rawal dam authorities for issuing timely alerts in case of spillways' opening.