ICT Administration Holds Orientation Meeting On Deworming Campaign In Schools

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 09:09 PM

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration Thursday organized an orientation meeting on the upcoming school-based deworming campaign for community leaders of the private schools

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration Thursday organized an orientation meeting on the upcoming school-based deworming campaign for community leaders of the private schools.

It was attended by the Dr. Muhammad Asif Rahim, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Joint Secretary Education, Mr. Syed Umair Javed, representatives from Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA), District Health Offfice and Project Director Deworm Islamabad.

The heads of the major private schools were provided details on the upcoming Deworming Day to be held in Islamabad on 23rd January 2020 with a target to deworm more than 500,000 school age children (5-14 years).

The deworming campaign is a government led program under the Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training, in collaboration with the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform, and Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination.

Dr. Asif Rahim addressed concerns of private schools and assured the full support of the Islamabad administration in conducting deworming campaign. Dr. Fawad, representing the DHO office assured representatives of the safety of the medicine and importance of deworming in affected areas.

Private school heads were encouraged to participate in the campaign and given detailed information on the upcoming training for teachers.

Private school community leaders assured their full support in administering deworming medicine to children in their schools.

School-based deworming in Islamabad Capital Territory is scheduled for 23rd January 2020 in all schools of the federal capital.

