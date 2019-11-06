ICT administration provides first aid to 678 protestors of sit-in

(@imziishan)

District Administration Islamabad has so far provided First Aid to 678 participants of Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl sit-in and three protestors have died due to natural death in last two days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :District Administration Islamabad has so far provided First Aid to 678 participants of Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl sit-in and three protestors have died due to natural death in last two days.

According to details, the cause of death of three protestors was due to heart attack (natural death). The ages of died persons were 62, 66 and 70 years respectively.

According to Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, the administration has arranged 9 ambulances on the protest venue, adding that free medicine is available. "Water is also being drained out from the venue," he said. He said that "We are offering whatever support is possible under the law".

Relief and assistance teams were also there at Dharna (Sit-in) venue and are providing first aid and medical assistance for those participants.