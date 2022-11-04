ICT administration refutes notification of sealing Islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :The Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has refuted the notification circulating on social media notifying the lockdown of Islamabad due to the long march of Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI).

According to a statement issued here Friday by the office of the Deputy Commissioner said that the Islamabad administration completely denied the fake news of the lockdown in Islamabad that was published in some parts of the media.

The statement termed the fake notification as propaganda against the ICT administration and urged the public that they should dispel the misinformation by utilizing authentic news sources.

The ICT administration expressed determination to serve and protect the lives and properties of the citizens by adding that the security situation in Islamabad was under control and traffic flow was smooth.