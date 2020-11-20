UrduPoint.com
ICT Administration Sealed 36 Restaurants For Not Complying COVID SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 09:01 PM

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration Friday sealed over 36 restaurants across the city in a massive crackdown against violations of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The ICT staff along with health teams were ensuring the implementation of SoPs at restaurants to curtail the spread of virus.

Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat told APP that five restaurants were sealed in Barakahu area for violation of coronavirus SOPs.

The massive crackdown would be in process in various areas of the province to ensure the implementation of protective measures.

"We are vigilant to protect our people and the public's cooperation was crucial to battle the second wave of coronavirus," he said.

"We must fight back the second wave of Covid-19," he said and urged the restaurants management to strictly implement the guidelines in this regard.

Giving update on the latest Covid situation in the city, he said the cases were skyrocketed during the last two weeks.

