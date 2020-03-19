ICT administration starts implementing ban on entry in public parks

The local administration of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on Thursday started implementing ban on entry of citizens to all public parks and kids playing areas to protect them from the Coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The local administration of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on Thursday started implementing ban on entry of citizens to all public parks and kids playing areas to protect them from the Coronavirus.

The step was taken following the order issued by Office of the District Magistrate ICT and instructions from the Ministry of National health Services in wake of prevailing Coronavirus situation.

The concerned staff has been deployed at entry gates of all public parks to stop locals visiting these parks including Rose and Jasmine Park, Fatima Jinnah Park etc. "We have received strict instructions from high ups to implement the decision in true spirit to ensure safety of citizens," said an official of ICT administration.

He added "Although this was tough decision but we have no other option but to close down all public parks to protect the citizens from carrying this virus as part of preventive measures." He appealed the citizens to follow the directions of local administration being issued time to time for them in order to share latest information and for their safety and protection.

He advised to adopt the practice of good respiratory hygiene with covering mouth and nose with bent elbow or tissue when cough or sneeze and then dispose of the used tissue immediately.

He added if anyone has a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, should seek medical attention and call in advance by following directions of local health authority.

He said citizens should be vigilant and stay informed and follow advice given by their healthcare providers on how to protect themselves and others from COVID-19.

He said if anyone begin to feel unwell, even with mild symptoms such as headache and slight runny nose, until recover avoiding contact with others and visits to medical facilities will allow these facilities to operate more effectively and help protect others from possible COVID-19 and other viruses.

He added if anyone develops fever, cough and difficulty in breathing should get medical advice promptly as this may be due to a respiratory infection or other serious condition. The official said citizens should avoid touching door handle or lock and keep all doors open.

