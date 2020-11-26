ICT administration to ensure sale of sugar at Rs 85 per kg

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The district administration of Islamabad making all out efforts ensure the sale of sugar on government rates in the capital city, said Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat.

Talking to APP, he said the administration has formed special teams to implement government orders to sell sugar at Rs 85 per kg.

District administration teams are keeping a close watch on various stalls and fair price stalls, he added.

According to a government announcement, sugar is being sold at official rates in the city and special fair price stalls have been set up for the convenience of citizens, Hamza Shafqat said.

DC said that sugar can be easily purchased at government prices in all areas of Islamabad and citizens should contact the district administration in case of any complaint.