ICT administration to ensure subsidized flour sacks for masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has made sure the availability of government subsidized wheat flour sacks of 10 and 20 kilograms at various sale points of Islamabad.

In a statement issued on Thursday by Deputy Commissioner office, the DC directed the administration to ensure the supply of 10kg wheat flour sack at Rs 648 and 20 kg flour sack at Rs 1295, to provide "Sasta Ata" (cheap flour) to the masses.

The flour bag trucks would be available at Tarnol, Jhangi Syedan, G 6/1, G-7, G-9, G-10 and G-11markaz, I-8 markaz, G-13/1, E-11/4, Bhara Kahu, Sihala, Lethrar road and Taramri Chowk, said the statement, adding that that the commodity was being sold at the same rate as that in Utility Stores and on shops in different markets of Islamabad.

The DC had directed all the officials of the district administration to pay surprise visits to the flour shops in order to ensure availability of flour to people, ICT administration spokesperson told APP.

Strict action against the dealers violating the official price or hoarding the flour would be taken as per law, spokesperson added.