ICT Administration To Open Rawal Dam Spillways Due To Rising Water Levels

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2024 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration opened the spillways of Rawal Dam on Friday at 6 a.m. as a precautionary measure due to rising water levels.

The decision comes in response to the rising water levels in the dam, which reached 1,752 feet, prompting the authorities to take this step to prevent potential flooding, according to an ICT administration spokesperson.

He said residents living near urban river channels have been advised to avoid these areas to ensure their safety.

Those residing in low-lying regions are urged to follow all safety protocols to protect themselves and their property, he said.

The public is encouraged to contact the district administration by dialling 16 in case of emergencies, he added.

Livestock owners are also advised to move their animals to higher ground immediately, he said.

He said the district administration is closely monitoring river channels and bridges, with strict oversight in place to ensure public safety.

All necessary preparations have been made to manage potential flooding, the administration confirmed.

The ICT administration remains vigilant and is taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety of residents as the weather conditions evolve, he added.

