ICT Administration Urges Religious Scholars To Ensure SOPs In Mosques

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 05:16 PM

ICT administration urges religious scholars to ensure SOPs in mosques

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration Friday urged religious scholars and clerics to ensure strict implementation of anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) in all the Mosques, especially during the forthcoming holy month of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration Friday urged religious scholars and clerics to ensure strict implementation of anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) in all the Mosques, especially during the forthcoming holy month of Ramazan.

The officials of district administration made the request during a meeting which was held here with Ulema of all the school of thoughts. The meeting was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner East Islamabad Babar Sahib Din and also attended by the Admin Officer of Auqaf Department.

According to a news release, all the Ulema were unanimous on holding the congregational prayers including Jumma and Taraweeh at the Mosques of Islamabad while adhering to the anti-coronavirus SOPs.

They were also agreed to educate the masses about the precautionary measures against the contagion so as to ensure its full implementation for stemming the virus spread.

Amjid Alvi, Allama Akhtar Abbas, Maulana Abubakar Siddique Hanif, Maulana Zameer Ahmed Sajid, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah Kazmi, Maulana Muhammad Maroof and Maulana Hafeez ur Rehman were among others who attended the meeting.

