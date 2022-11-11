UrduPoint.com

ICT Administration's Action Against Beggars, Profiteers, Violators

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2022 | 07:10 PM

ICT administration's action against beggars, profiteers, violators

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration special teams on Friday arrested 22 professional beggars and imposed fines over Rs 26,500 on shopkeepers for overcharging.

The shopkeepers of various markets were fined during surprise raids conducted by magistrates and assistant commissioners at 134 different areas, deputy commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon told APP.

He said the administration was ensuring strict adherence to rate list of food items in markets to clamp down on profiteering, adding that he said, strict action was taken against profiteers in the city while heavy fines were imposed on the offenders on the spot for overcharging.

DC said a special operation was also formed against encroachments at Bari Imam, Khanna Pul and F-11 markaz, carts and illegal stalls were removed from the main double road vegetable market.

As per details, two violators were arrested and their stalls were confiscated, while 10kilograms of polythene bags were also seized during the raid.

Assistant commissioner secretariat visited Bhara Kahu and inspected dairy, chicken, milk shops, general stores, bakeries and fruit/vegetable shops, cash and carries for quality, general cleanliness and adherence to notified prices & display of DC rate list of essential commodities, violators were warned and fined as per law, ICT spokesperson told APP.

Magistrate Ramna visited G-11 markaz to ensure compliance to notified rate list. Meat shops and vegetable shops were checked, while 4 violators were arrested and others warned of strict action as per law, spokesperson said.

