ICT Administration’s Campaign Against Professional Beggars In Full Swing

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2024 | 09:11 PM

The action against begging in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) is being taken on daily basis to purge the city of the professional baggers, said the district administration on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The action against begging in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) is being taken on daily basis to purge the city of the professional baggers, said the district administration on Thursday.

The district administration noted in a news release that the crackdown against the panhandlers were launched in line with the directives of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon.

So far, more than 58 beggars have been arrested from across the city during the daily action which is being taken on the directives of the DC Islamabad who directed all the Assistant Commissioners to ensure daily crackdown on them.

According to the district administration, steps were being taken to ensure special monitoring on traffic signals to take action against the beggars.

The DC Islamabad has appealed the citizens to support the district administration in taking action against such elements.

