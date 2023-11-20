ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) In a concerted effort to curb the menace of professional begging, Islamabad's Civil Defence teams, under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, have launched a series of operations across the city.

These operations, conducted under the watchful eyes of Assistant Commissioner Secretariat Aneel Saeed and Assistant Director Civil Defence, have resulted in the apprehension of 19 beggars from various locations, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum talking to APP said on Monday.

In a parallel move, the Assistant Commissioner City also took action, arresting 11 professional beggars within his jurisdiction. These apprehended individuals were subsequently transferred to the police station for further processing.

While professional beggars were taken into custody, minor children encountered during the operations were compassionately directed to the Edhi Center, a renowned social welfare organization. This gesture reflects the authorities' commitment to ensuring the well-being of all individuals, regardless of age or circumstance, he added.

He further said that the ongoing crackdown on professional beggars is a clear message from the Islamabad administration that such activities will not be tolerated. These operations, conducted on a daily basis under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners, aimrd to restore order and create a more conducive environment for all citizens.