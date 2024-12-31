Open Menu

ICT Admin's Report Highlights Crackdowns On Overcharging, Begging, Illegal Businesses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2024 | 08:15 PM

The district administration of Islamabad on Tuesday released its annual performance report for 2024, detailing significant actions taken to address illegal activities, maintain price control, and ensure public safety

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The district administration of Islamabad on Tuesday released its annual performance report for 2024, detailing significant actions taken to address illegal activities, maintain price control, and ensure public safety.

From cracking down on overcharging traders to enforcing anti-begging laws, the report showcases the administration's commitment to protecting citizens and upholding regulations across the Federal Capital.

In 2024, the district administration took stern action against various illegal practices, aiming to create a safer and more regulated environment for residents.

According to the report, the administration tackled issues ranging from price manipulation to illegal business operations.

A major highlight of the report is the action taken against wholesale traders engaged in overcharging. A total of 331 cases were filed against 610 shops for unfair pricing practices. These traders were arrested and fined a total of Rs 5.9 million. The crackdown aimed to ensure that consumers were not exploited by businesses charging higher than the allowed rates.

Meanwhile, the district administration also focused on addressing the issue of begging. As part of its anti-begging efforts, the administration arrested 949 beggars and registered 193 cases.

The initiative is part of a larger strategy to eliminate the growing problem of street begging and maintain public order.

In another significant move, the district administration targeted illegal petrol agencies operating in the city. In 2024, 156 such agencies were shut down, with 110 arrests made. The administration also took action against illegal LPG sellers, seizing 97 LPG points from 95 individuals who were found charging customers above the regulated prices.

However, the administration also took decisive action against petrol pumps found violating regulations. Thirteen petrol stations were sealed, and several others faced fines. A total of Rs 0.5 million in fines were imposed on petrol pumps after complaints from citizens. These measures were aimed at ensuring that petrol stations adhered to government-mandated prices and did not take advantage of customers.

Furthermore, another important area of focus for the District Administration in 2024 was the anti-encroachment drive. The administration made 56 arrests and registered 17 cases in an effort to clear public spaces from illegal encroachments. These actions were aimed at restoring public land and maintaining the smooth flow of traffic and pedestrian movement across Islamabad.

