ICT allow mosques to hold Mahaafil-i-Milad without obtaining NOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has granted permission to mosques to hold Mahaafil-i-Milad without obtaining No Objection Certificate (NOC) during the month of Rabi-ul-Awal.

According to a notification, issued by the Deputy Commissioner office on Tuesday, however, it would be mandatory for the mosques' administrations to inform the local police and ensure appropriate security arrangements prior organizing the event.