ICT bans sacrificial animal sale, purchase in residential areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has imposed ban for setting up illegal sacrificial animals markets in the residential areas of the city, owing to the expected mass influx of sacrificial animals ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

According to a notification received here by ICT office on Tuesday, the influx of animals on roads, green belts and empty plots in various sectors of the federal capital pose not only a health hazard but threat to human life by creating traffic congestion.

It was directed to take strict action against the sellers who violate the law by moving their sacrificial animals in bulk within the sectoral areas of the city with the objective of higher profit, reads the notification.

The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) had decided to establish four cattle markets at different locations across the city including Barakahu, Taramri Chowk, Rawat and Tarnol with the implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the district administration in wake of COVID-19 and Congo spread.

"It is the responsibility of MCI to provide opportunity to citizens of Islamabad to perform their religious duties along with safety measures. Citizens are requested not to bring elders and children there," a senior official in MCI told APP.

It may be mention here that this time the city managers were setting up around four cattle markets, while in the past, sector I-12 was the sole place for the purpose where around 5 million people make visits before Eid-ul-Azha to purchase cattle.

Meanwhile, the city administration had given No Objection Certificate (NOC) to various private companies for online booking of orders for qurbani so that the citizens may stay home in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was taken in view of the fear of the spread of coronavirus on the occasion of upcoming Eid-ul-Azha when people are expected to socialise massively.

"We are encouraging such platforms, as it would not only allow people to offer their sacrifices while staying at home, but would contain further spread of the coronavirus," Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat told APP.

He asked the citizens to place order only on registered and verified portals and avoid scam besides lodging complaints against fake apps on National Response Centre for Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency.

To a query, he said there was no place in the federal capital for mass animal sacrifice, however the administration was considering for setting up a temporary slaughter house for the purpose.

The citizens will book animals online to avail the facility and after mass slaughter they can collect the meat from slaughter house for distribution.

In response to another question about Eid- Prayer, he said the administration has the same plan that was carried out on EID-Ul-Fitr.

The arrangements would be made at open places by following the SOPs and the prayers timing should be different to avoid congregations.

The basic issue is not Eid prayer, he said, adding, the problem occurs when people started greeting each other by shaking hands and hugging, without maintaining social distancing.

The federal capital dwellers must show responsibility themselves to comply with SOPs as the law enforcement officials could not monitor people at their homes.

"If the mobility of people did not contained this time, then the situation may be worse that we faced after Eid-ul-Fitr," the DC warned.