UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICT Bans Sacrificial Animals' Sale,purchase In Residential Areas

Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 02:27 PM

ICT bans sacrificial animals' sale,purchase in residential areas

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has imposed ban for setting up illegal sacrificial animals markets in the sectorial areas of the city, owing to the expected mass influx of sacrificial animals ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has imposed ban for setting up illegal sacrificial animals markets in the sectorial areas of the city, owing to the expected mass influx of sacrificial animals ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

According to a notification received here by ICT office on Monday, the influx of animals on roads, green belts and empty plots in various sectors of the Federal capital pose not only a health hazard but also endanger a human life by creating traffic congestion.

For this annual tradition, the ICT administration has specified only legitimate place in sector I-12 to accommodate the influx of over 100,000 animals keeping in view the public's convenience.

It was directed to take strict action against the sellers who violate the law by moving their sacrificial animals in bulk within the sectoral areas of ICT with the objective of higher profit, read the notification.

Related Topics

Islamabad Traffic Market

Recent Stories

Join the Infinix festivities and get the exclusive ..

6 minutes ago

PM Imran, Trump to next meet in September

6 minutes ago

Following public backlash, Shireen Mazari removes ..

15 minutes ago

Health Minister leads anti-dengue walk

19 minutes ago

Heavy rainfall paralyses normal life as power, wat ..

14 seconds ago

India's wild tiger population jumps to almost 3,00 ..

15 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.