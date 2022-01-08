UrduPoint.com

ICT Bans Tourist Entry From Islamabad To Murree Till Sunday Night

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2022 | 01:50 PM

ICT bans tourist entry from Islamabad to Murree till Sunday night

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Saturday banned the entry of tourists from Islamabad to Murree amid extreme weather conditions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Saturday banned the entry of tourists from Islamabad to Murree amid extreme weather conditions.

"Entry from Islamabad to roads leading to Murree from Islamabad are hereby closed in public interest because of traffic jams and rush of visitors," Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat tweeted.

He appealed the visitors to avoid travelling to Murree and Galiyat and postpone their plans for now as entry from Islamabad would remain close till Sunday night.

Talking to APP, he said the district administration and capital police was taking measures to facilitate tourists.

He said ICT administration teams and other law enforcement agencies were in field since last night to the convenience of the visitors.

