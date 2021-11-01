UrduPoint.com

ICT, CDA Joint Committee Formed To Report On Encroachments

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 09:33 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administrations Monday constituted a joint committee to prevent and report on encroachment in the federal capital

According to a notification, issued here additional deputy commissioner revenue, additional deputy commissioner (General) and director land and rehabilitation CDA were authorized officers under 'Government Property (Elimination of Encroachments) Ordinance 2021'.

The authorized officers would be responsible for report on illegal occupation and encroachment on government property and would take action for removal of encroachments.

Penalty would be levied under the new law and recoveries can be made as arrears of land revenue.

It is pertinent to mention here that CDA along with ICT Administration has been actively pursuing an anti-encroachment campaign for past few months and has retrieved land worth billions of rupees so far and registered cases against encroachers too.

