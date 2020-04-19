UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICT, CDA Removes Encroachments From Fruit, Vegetable Market

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 01:10 PM

ICT, CDA removes encroachments from fruit, vegetable market

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICT) with the assistance Capital Development Authority (CDA) has completely removed encroachments from the fruit and vegetable market of Islamabad.

The step has been taken to ensure social distancing and avert congestion in the largest fruit and vegetable market of the country.

Due to encroachments problems were being faced in maintaining social distancing in the sabzi mandi visited by hundreds of people on daily basis.

The hand carts have been shifted outside the Sabzi Mandi with a proper plan having sufficient distance between each hand cart.

Furthermore, special cleanliness and sweeping of the market has been carried out.

Instructions have been issued to carry out proper monitoring and proper cleanliness of the market.

Related Topics

Islamabad Market Capital Development Authority From

Recent Stories

Success for Houbara Fund, Wildlife Institute of In ..

57 minutes ago

Dubai labour affairs committee delivers COVID-19 a ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Mauritania in fight again ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 19, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

France's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 19,323 as 64 ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.