ICT-CDA start operation to ensure social distancing, avert congestion

In order to ensure social distancing and avert congestion, Islamabad Capital Administration (ICT) with the assistance of Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started operation to remove encroachments and hand carts from Sabzi Mandi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :In order to ensure social distancing and avert congestion, Islamabad Capital Administration (ICT) with the assistance of Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started operation to remove encroachments and hand carts from Sabzi Mandi.

The removed hand carts are being shifted outside the Sabzi Mandi with a proper plan having distance of minimum six meters between each hand cart. Furthermore, all encroachments established on the footpaths are also being removed during this special drive.

The operation is being participated by the Enforcement Directorate, Market Committee of ICT, Officers of ICT administration, Islamabad police and other concerned departments.

The operation was started on Wednesday early morning and will remain continue for next two weeks for complete removal of Encroachments from the vicinity.

Instructions have also been issued to Enforcement Directorate of CDA, Market Committee, Islamabad Police and ICT Administration to keep permanent vigilance to ensure implementation on the initiative.

The initiative is continuation of coordinated efforts of different departments to control spread of corona virus in the city. Due to these encroachments and hand carts problems were being faced in maintaining social distancing in the Sabzi Mandi visited by hundreds of people on daily basis.

Relocation of hand carts at open space with reasonable social distance and removal of encroachments from Sabzi Mandi will help control spread of corona virus in the city.

Furthermore, awareness through loud speakers is also being created among the people about maintaining social distancing and ways to curb the spread of corona virus.

In the meanwhile, in light of decision taken earlier this week regarding installation of sanitizing walk through gates at different locations, walk through gates spraying disinfectants at Sabzi Mandi have been operational.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA Affairs formally inaugurated these sanitizing walk through gates. The walk through gates have been placed by the market committee at a meager cost of rupees two lac per gate.