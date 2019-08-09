UrduPoint.com
ICT Chief Commissioner Directs Foolproof Security Measures On Eid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed on Friday directed the formations concerned to make foolproof security arrangements on Eid Ul Azha.

Chairing a high level meeting held here, he directed the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration and Islamabad Police to depute police contingents especially at big mosques on Eid day and ensure effective supervision of the security arrangements.

The meeting was attended by Inspector General of Islamabad Police, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Member Engineering CDA, Director General Works and Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI).

During the meeting security and cleanliness arrangements on Eid Ul Adha were discussed.

He also directed the MCI Chief Officer to make special cleanliness operation for collection and disposal of offals of sacrificial animals and to keep the city clean during the holidays.

He further directed the Director General Works to depute officers and officials of the CDA concerned formations and to ensure prompt dewatering of roads and avenues during the ongoing monsoon rains.

On this occasion, Chief Officer, MCI apprised the Chief Commissioner that in order to make special cleanliness operation-2019 successful, Islamabad has been divided into 05 different zones.

Each Zone will be supervised by Chief Sanitary Inspector while Sanitary Inspectors and supervisors will supervise the cleanliness operation in their respective sectors.

In this connection, leaves of staff of the Sanitation Directorate have been canceled. more than 200 vehicles including tractor trolleys, garbage compactors, skip lifter, trucks, dumpers, front loader, showals and dozzars etc. will be utilized during this operation.

In order to dispose of leftovers and offal's of sacrificial animals 70 deep trenches have been dug out at 37 different places.

