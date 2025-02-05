Open Menu

ICT Completes 2nd Day Of Polio Campaign, Reaches 47% Target

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2025 | 01:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The second day of the anti-polio campaign in the Federal capital saw significant progress, with health officials administering drops to over 105,000 children, achieving 47% of the target.

A review meeting chaired by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon assessed the campaign's progress and addressed key challenges, including vaccine refusal cases and security for polio workers.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, health department officials, and representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Officials briefed the meeting on vaccine refusal cases and discussed strategies to address them.

The DC emphasized the importance of community cooperation, urging residents to support polio workers in their efforts to eradicate the disease.

Security for polio workers was another key agenda item. The DC directed officials to ensure robust safety measures for teams on the ground, acknowledging the risks they face during door-to-door vaccination drives.

The administration appealed to citizens to facilitate the workers and contribute to the success of the campaign.

The polio campaign in Islamabad is part of a nationwide effort to eliminate the disease, which remains a public health challenge in some regions.

The review meeting highlighted the need for continued collaboration between government agencies, health organizations, and the public to achieve the campaign's goals.

