ICT completes 4th day of polio campaign successfully

The fourth day of the polio vaccination drive in Islamabad concluded with significant progress, as health officials reviewed the campaign's achievements and addressed challenges faced by workers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025)

Under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, a meeting was held to assess the ongoing polio campaign. Officials reported that 391,256 children have been vaccinated so far. The session also focused on the challenges encountered by polio workers, particularly regarding security and operational hurdles.

The campaign, which aims to protect children from the debilitating effects of polio, has seen widespread participation across the city.

Health teams have been working tirelessly to ensure that every child under the age of five receives the vaccine.

The meeting highlighted the importance of maintaining momentum and addressing any issues that could hinder the campaign's success.

Security measures were a key topic of discussion, with officials emphasizing the need to ensure the safety of polio workers. The teams have faced various obstacles, but the overall response from the community has been positive. The Deputy Commissioner urged all stakeholders to continue their efforts to achieve a polio-free Islamabad.

The campaign is part of a nationwide effort to eradicate polio, a disease that can cause lifelong paralysis. Health officials remain committed to reaching every child, especially in high-risk areas. The next phase of the campaign will focus on areas with lower vaccination rates to ensure no child is left unprotected.

