ICT conducts multiple operations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory Administration on Monday carried out multiple operations against encroachers, profiteers and beggars in line with directives of deputy commissioner Islamabad.

According to the ICT spokesperson, the Assistant Commissioners of Islamabad conducted inspections at 105 locations throughout the city to curb artificial price hike.

During the operations, 12 profiteers were booked, and penalties amounting to Rs. 52,000 were imposed to different violators.

Furthermore, authorities arrested seven professional beggars, who were later transferred to police stations, while three others were booked for operating illegal Sheesha Cafes.

In addition to this, two illegal petrol filling agencies and one unregistered PG filling station were sealed by the concerned authorities.

It should be noted that operations against encroachments, price gouging and professional beggars are ongoing on a daily basis.