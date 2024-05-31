Open Menu

ICT Cracks Down In Tarnol Against Traffic Violations

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2024 | 02:40 PM

ICT cracks down in Tarnol against traffic violations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) In a coordinated effort to enforce traffic regulations, the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration Friday has conducted

a vehicle inspection drive in Tarnol area.

According to the spokesman of ICT Administration, on the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, the Assistant Commissioner Saddar, along with teams from the police, Islamabad Traffic Authority (ITA), and the Excise Department, carried out the operation.

The inspection focused on several key violations. Vehicles found without proper registration and fitness permits were impounded. Drivers were fined for failing to display notified routes and fare information. Additionally, vehicles with tinted windows and unauthorized flash lights were penalized.

The operation aimed to ensure compliance with traffic regulations and improve road safety, this crackdown was part of a broader effort to maintain order and safety on Islamabad's roads, he added.

