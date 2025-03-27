ICT cracks down on beggars, price violators during Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad district administration on Thursday launched a comprehensive enforcement operation targeting street beggars and price control violations in the capital city, resulting in the arrest of 47 individuals across multiple sectors.

In the first phase of the crackdown, 28 beggars were apprehended from strategic locations including Blue Area, Sector G-13, and Sector F-7.

During subsequent operations conducted specifically during the holy month of Ramazan, Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates arrested an additional 19 price vendors.

The coordinated raids demonstrate the municipal authorities' commitment to maintaining public order and economic regulations during the sensitive religious period.

The enforcement drive continues, with authorities promising further actions to ensure compliance with municipal regulations and market standards.